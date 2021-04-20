Lebanon council hires law firm to represent city in gun ordinance case

During a work-session Monday, Lebanon City Council approved the hiring of the Finney Law Firm to defend the city and City Attorney Mark Yurick in the civil litigation filed last month in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

In the ordinance to hire the outside law firm, council will “vigorously defend” in this civil claim. Council believes it is in the best interest of the citizens of Lebanon to defend the ordinance “to protect the fundamental individual right of all individuals to keep and bear arms,” and further so that “law abiding people” may “protect themselves, their families, and others without fear of prosecution or civil action.”