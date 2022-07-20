Lebanon Schools to put substitute tax levy on November ballot

As new development projects have been announced and are in the early phases, Seevers said the district is projecting 500 to 1,000 new students over the next 10 years.

Seevers said the district has relied on passing emergency levies which range for three to five years and is limited to a specific dollar amount of taxes collected. It does not allow new development dollars to benefit the current taxpayers or the school district with additional funds from the growth.

He said a substitute levy allows multiple emergency levies to be combined for a specific dollar amount and the ability to capture additional tax dollars through new growth such as a new subdivision or industrial/commercial development. These levies can be voted for five or 10 years or for a continuing or permanent amount of time.

The substitute levy will not increase taxes for current residents and will generate the same revenue as the three emergency levies have raised, he said.