Lebanon sewer rate increase starts in March

The rate increase was the result of a recent water and sewer study done for the city.

Brunka said the sewer rate increase will be for one year and will be reviewed annually by city staff and council to see if more increases would be warranted. The additional revenues would go toward the replacement of the 33-year-old Glosser Road pump station/equalization basin with a new $9.72 million facility.

The city received a $4 million grant from the state and a loan from the OEPA for that project.

“Without this grant, the recommended sewer rate increase would have been 8.75%,” Brunka said.