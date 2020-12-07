Legacy tankers keep the fuel flowing for missions

Based on the Boeing 707, an aircraft often cited as the beginning of the jet age, the KC-135 has been the workhorse of the Air Force for much of six decades. The Air Force acquired more than 700 of the four-engined aircraft between 1957 and 1965.”Born out of the depth of the Cold War, the KC-135 was really built and designed to drag B-52s around the globe supporting the nuclear deterrence mission,” Mocio said. “Today, we do so much more.”

The Stratotanker has been re-engined twice.

The original J-57 engines were replaced with TF-33s and then in the 1990s, the F108s were installed. The latter has “proven to be just a great investment for the Air Force and for the nation,” Mocio said.

About the same time as the F108s were being added, the KC-135 went through a series of flight deck updates, which included Global Air Traffic Management, Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management, leading to the Block 45 update under way today. These moves pulled the aircraft out of the analog age into a modern cockpit today.

“There is no air space we can’t operate in worldwide, thanks to that modernization sequence, and we’re more reliable and postured for growth into the future,” he said.

