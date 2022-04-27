Lego fan convention coming to Dayton in August

The event will be held at the Dayton Convention Center on Aug. 6 and 7 with unique art and attractions offered to Lego fans and interested goers, according to the press release from the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention.

Professional Lego artist Jonathan Lopes will be in attendance to introduce his 8-foot high Lego model of New York City’s Woolworth Building, the release said. A second Lego artist named Rocco Buttliere will showcase more than 50 famous landmarks from around the world in giant Lego models. Both artists have presented their works across the world.