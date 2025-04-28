Library, Milton schools ask for tax increases; more schools seek renewal levies

Voters turned down previous funding requests for school operations via a property tax in 2023 and earned income taxes in spring and fall 2024. Following those failures, the district made or will make $1.6 million in cuts to include going to a one-bell schedule for all schools to increase efficiency, reducing busing opportunities to the state minimum, increasing athletic fees and reducing staffing levels.

“This vote is extremely important to the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District,” said Kyle Hinkelman, chair of the Milton Union Alliance. “The district has made or will make $1.6 million in cuts since 2023. These cuts have impacted every student and family at Milton-Union.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The last request defeated in November was reduced from 10 years to five years, accompanied by a five-year plan for which the public can hold the board of education accountable, Hinkelman said.

The only campaign signs visible in West Milton were in support of the proposal. Social media comments included several in support, some asking for school funding explanations, and a few opponents with complaints about existing tax rates, spending per pupil and school priorities.

Troy-Miami County Public Library

The library is hoping voters will help bridge a state funding gap and support a five-year, 1-mill tax levy, said Rachelle Via, library director. This is the library’s first request for a tax increase in 12 years.

The requested additional levy amounts to $35 annually per $100,000 of property value per the county auditor. It would provide the library with $1,696,000 a year in funding.

“In 2024, libraries were funded at the same level as the year 2000 levels when state funding hit $484 million. State funding for 2024 is just under Y2K levels at $483.3 million,” Via said. “Legislators continue to attempt to keep libraries underfunded with the House of Representatives voting on a budget last week that would eliminate the Public Library Fund and instead make libraries a line-item in the budget and fund them at a similar Y2K (level).”

Via said it is hoped that the library could re-open seven days a week and reintroduce some services that have been cut, however it depends on how the state budget process evolves. Those in the Troy, Miami East, Newton and Bethel school districts will vote on the request.

Newberry Twp. levy

The township in northwest Miami County is requesting a replacement property tax levy for fire and emergency medical services. The 3.5 mill, continuing levy would generate $367,000 a year. Taxpayers now paying $99.74 on a $100,000 home value, would pay $122.50 for the replacement levy.

Schools seek renewal levies

* Tipp City schools: A five-year emergency levy renewal will be on the May ballot. The annual tax rate is estimated at 2.97 mills or $104 for each $100,000 of the property’s appraised value. The levy would raise $1,846,779 each year if approved.

* Bethel schools: Bethel Local Schools, a growing school district between Tipp City and New Carlisle, is asking voters to renew a 0.75 percent income tax for five years. A 0.75% tax would cost $375 a year for a family with $50,000 in taxable income.

* Troy City Schools: The Troy district is seeking renewal of a property tax that helps pay for day-to-day operations. These expenses include teacher and staff salaries and benefits, purchased services, materials and equipment. The 5.9 mill operating levy would cost the owner of a home with a $100,000 value $100 a year. It would generate $3,679,000 for the district a year. Voters first approved this levy in 1990 and it has been renewed six times since.

* Staunton Twp: The township to the east and north of Troy is seeking renewal of a 4.0 mill, five-year levy for fire and emergency medical services. The issue generates $176,000 a year and costs the owner of a property with $100,000 home value $73.56. This amount will not change.