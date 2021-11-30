License plate fee increase will pay for West Carrollton repaving

There are other area cities that have either adopted the additional fee or are considering doing so before the end of the year, he said.

“Hopefully, this will take care of the problems of the alleyways back in the old part of town,” said West Carrollton Mayor Jeff Sanner. “We’re getting quite a few complaints there.”

It has been “well over 20 years” since the city did any kind of repaving of that area “so it’s time,” Townsend said.

Total cost for a license plate fee depends on the vehicle type and where that vehicle is registered. In addition to the $5 registrar fee, the state charges $31 for passenger vehicles and many communities statewide tack on another $5, $10 $15, $20, $25 or $30 per vehicle. In Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Clark counties, many cities and townships add $20 to $30 per vehicle.