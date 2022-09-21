License reinstatement program helps Montgomery County collect $32K in child support

Montgomery County’s Child Support Enforcement Agency collected more than $32,000 in child support during August’s license reinstatement program, helping the county return to pre-pandemic levels.
Last month, parents who had their driver’s license suspended due to non-payment of child support were able to have their license restored by paying one month of overdue child support instead of the standard three months. During August, the county collected $32,139.50, up from approximately $12,000 last year and similar to 2019′s $32,481.25.
Montgomery County is leading Ohio’s six largest counties in collections and is second in collections on current support, according to a press release from the county.
“We know that parents want to do what’s best for their children, and the goal of this initiative was to help them re-engage with CSEA to fulfill their court-ordered obligations,” said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice.
The agency connected 58 parents with job services as a result of the Driver’s License Reinstatement Program.
“This initiative eliminates the shame felt by some parents who’ve fallen behind on child support payments,” said Sarah Fields, assistant director for child support. “It also allows us to link them up with the services designed to get them back to work.”
Parents can work with CSEA year-round to restore their driver’s license. If they have an employer who can verify their need to drive to work and meet work obligation, CSEA can work with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to get their license reinstated.
CSEA also has a driver’s license reinstatement legal help clinic on Sept. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the main brand of the Dayton Metro Library. Signups for the event will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Parents can visit The Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for child support assistance as well. Live online chat support is also available during those hours. The call center is available at 937-225-4600 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
