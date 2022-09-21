License reinstatement program helps Montgomery County collect $32K in child support

“This initiative eliminates the shame felt by some parents who’ve fallen behind on child support payments,” said Sarah Fields, assistant director for child support. “It also allows us to link them up with the services designed to get them back to work.”

Parents can work with CSEA year-round to restore their driver’s license. If they have an employer who can verify their need to drive to work and meet work obligation, CSEA can work with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to get their license reinstated.

CSEA also has a driver’s license reinstatement legal help clinic on Sept. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the main brand of the Dayton Metro Library. Signups for the event will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Parents can visit The Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for child support assistance as well. Live online chat support is also available during those hours. The call center is available at 937-225-4600 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.