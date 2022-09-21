Montgomery County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman

Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark. … plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras

Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy

Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison

Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas

STATEWIDE ISSUES

** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections

** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACE

10th District — Republican incumbent Mike Turner vs. Democrat David Esrati

OHIO STATEHOUSE DISTRICT RACES

State Rep. District 36 — Republican incumbent Andrea White vs. Democrat Addison Caruso …… plus one approved write-in candidate

State Rep. District 39 — Republican incumbent Phil Plummer vs. Democrat Leronda Jackson

State Rep. District 40 — Republican incumbent Rodney Creech vs. Democrat Amy Cox

COUNTY-WIDE RACES

County Commissioner — Democratic incumbent Carolyn Rice vs. Republican Jordan Wortham

County Auditor — Democratic incumbent Karl Keith vs. Republican Karl George Kordalis

County Common Pleas Judge — incumbent Kim Melnick vs. Tony Schoen

County Common Pleas Judge — incumbent Bob Hanseman vs Angelina Jackson

County Juvenile Court Judge — Steve Abshire vs. Julie Bruns

LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES

Kettering school levy (5.99 mills, additional, permanent)

Miamisburg school levy (14.76 mills, substitute, permanent)

Oakwood school levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years)

New Lebanon school levy (2.8 mills, renewal, 5 years)

New Lebanon school levy (7 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Sinclair Community College levy (1 mill, renewal, 10 years)

City of Trotwood roads levy (0.5% income tax increase, 5 years)

Miami Valley Fire District levy (11 mills, additional, permanent)

Perry Twp. fire/EMS levy (4 mills, additional, permanent)

Verona village fire levy (4 mills, additional, permanent)

Verona village fire/EMS levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Verona village roads levy (5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Verona village operations levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

City of Clayton, electric aggregation program vote

City of Englewood, electric aggregation program vote

City of Englewood, natural gas aggregation program vote

City of Riverside, electric aggregation program vote

City of Riverside, natural gas aggregation program vote

City of Trotwood, electric aggregation program vote

City of Trotwood, natural gas aggregation program vote

City of Vandalia, electric aggregation program vote

City of Vandalia, natural gas aggregation program vote

City of West Carrollton, electric aggregation program vote

Brookville precinct BRK-B, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 485 Arlington Road

Centerville precinct CV-D, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 890 S. Main St.

Dayton ward 10-A, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 3301 Wayne Ave.

Dayton ward 4-C, local option on liquor sales, 229 Riverside Drive

Kettering precinct 3-K, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 4095 Wilmington Pike

Clay Twp. precinct CLATWP-B, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 6436 Brookville Salem Road

Perry Twp. precinct PER-C, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 15725 Eaton Pike

UNCONTESTED RACES

There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot

** State Senate District 5 (north/west Montgomery county) — Republican incumbent Steve Huffman faces only a write-in challenger

** State Rep. District 37 (Centerville, Miamisburg, Germantown area) — Republican incumbent Tom Young faces only a write-in challenger

** State Rep. District 38 (Dayton/Riverside area) — Democratic incumbent Willis Blackshear Jr. has no challenger

** State Board of Education District 3 — Incumbent Charlotte McGuire has no challenger

** Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — All three Republican incumbents (Mary Kate Huffman, Ronald C. Lewis and Mike Tucker) have no challengers.

** County Common Pleas Judge — incumbent Mary Wiseman has no challenger