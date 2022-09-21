Montgomery County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

STATEWIDE RACES
U.S. Senate — Democrat Tim Ryan vs. Republican J.D. Vance … plus four approved write-in candidates
Ohio Governor — Republican incumbent Mike DeWine/Jon Husted vs. Democrat Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stephens … plus four approved write-in tickets
Ohio Auditor — Republican incumbent Keith Faber vs. Democrat Taylor Sappington
Ohio Treasurer — Republican incumbent Robert Sprague vs. Democrat Scott Schertzer
Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman
Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark. … plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras
Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy
Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison
Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas
STATEWIDE ISSUES
** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections
** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACE
10th District — Republican incumbent Mike Turner vs. Democrat David Esrati
OHIO STATEHOUSE DISTRICT RACES
State Rep. District 36 — Republican incumbent Andrea White vs. Democrat Addison Caruso …… plus one approved write-in candidate
State Rep. District 39 — Republican incumbent Phil Plummer vs. Democrat Leronda Jackson
State Rep. District 40 — Republican incumbent Rodney Creech vs. Democrat Amy Cox
COUNTY-WIDE RACES
County Commissioner — Democratic incumbent Carolyn Rice vs. Republican Jordan Wortham
County Auditor — Democratic incumbent Karl Keith vs. Republican Karl George Kordalis
County Common Pleas Judge — incumbent Kim Melnick vs. Tony Schoen
County Common Pleas Judge — incumbent Bob Hanseman vs Angelina Jackson
County Juvenile Court Judge — Steve Abshire vs. Julie Bruns
LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES
Kettering school levy (5.99 mills, additional, permanent)
Miamisburg school levy (14.76 mills, substitute, permanent)
Oakwood school levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years)
New Lebanon school levy (2.8 mills, renewal, 5 years)
New Lebanon school levy (7 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Sinclair Community College levy (1 mill, renewal, 10 years)
City of Trotwood roads levy (0.5% income tax increase, 5 years)
Miami Valley Fire District levy (11 mills, additional, permanent)
Perry Twp. fire/EMS levy (4 mills, additional, permanent)
Verona village fire levy (4 mills, additional, permanent)
Verona village fire/EMS levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)
Verona village roads levy (5 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Verona village operations levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)
City of Clayton, electric aggregation program vote
City of Englewood, electric aggregation program vote
City of Englewood, natural gas aggregation program vote
City of Riverside, electric aggregation program vote
City of Riverside, natural gas aggregation program vote
City of Trotwood, electric aggregation program vote
City of Trotwood, natural gas aggregation program vote
City of Vandalia, electric aggregation program vote
City of Vandalia, natural gas aggregation program vote
City of West Carrollton, electric aggregation program vote
Brookville precinct BRK-B, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 485 Arlington Road
Centerville precinct CV-D, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 890 S. Main St.
Dayton ward 10-A, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 3301 Wayne Ave.
Dayton ward 4-C, local option on liquor sales, 229 Riverside Drive
Kettering precinct 3-K, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 4095 Wilmington Pike
Clay Twp. precinct CLATWP-B, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 6436 Brookville Salem Road
Perry Twp. precinct PER-C, local option on Sunday liquor sales, 15725 Eaton Pike
UNCONTESTED RACES
There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot
** State Senate District 5 (north/west Montgomery county) — Republican incumbent Steve Huffman faces only a write-in challenger
** State Rep. District 37 (Centerville, Miamisburg, Germantown area) — Republican incumbent Tom Young faces only a write-in challenger
** State Rep. District 38 (Dayton/Riverside area) — Democratic incumbent Willis Blackshear Jr. has no challenger
** State Board of Education District 3 — Incumbent Charlotte McGuire has no challenger
** Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — All three Republican incumbents (Mary Kate Huffman, Ronald C. Lewis and Mike Tucker) have no challengers.
** County Common Pleas Judge — incumbent Mary Wiseman has no challenger
