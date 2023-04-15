Living it up by downsizing

The reasons for downsizing can vary depending on what stage of life the person or family is entering. For younger baby boomers, those born between 1955-1964, the reason to downsize might be that all of their children have moved out, or maybe the home has just become too expensive to maintain. For older baby boomers (born between 1946-1954), and members of the Silent Generation (between 1925-1945) who are entering or are in retirement, downsizing can help increase a nest egg or decrease the amount of work needed to keep up the home.

For many people, it is as simple as one day realizing that there are rooms in your home that you never go in, or that keeping the house clean has become a full-time job. When that time comes, looking into buying a smaller home is the next logical step.