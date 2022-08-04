Local defense contractor positioned to compete for $7.4 billion in FAA jobs

A Miamisburg defense contractor and its partner are poised to compete for FAA jobs.
O’Neil & Associates, with EIDOS Technologies LLC, on Thursday said their joint venture company, ONEIDOS, was awarded a seat at the table for $7.4 billion in Federal Aviation Administration projects.
The official prime award notice means aviation customers can quickly and easily work with ONEIDOS through the Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks (eFAST), Master Order agreement, the local company said Thursday in a release.
The agreement simplifies future agreements on individual jobs and speeds up the negotiation process.
“Earning a prime award as an eFAST contractor was a one-and-a-half-year endeavor that will prove mutually beneficial for ONEIDOS and our customers,” said Hernan Olivas, O’Neil president and chief executive. “Our status as a vetted contractor means customers can reduce costs and labor associated with time-consuming vetting and sourcing processes.”
He added: “By securing this award, we support efficient project execution, and we are eager to serve the aviation industry with the specialized skills and solutions they require.”
The contract has a $7.4 billion ceiling across eight functional areas and provides a full spectrum of technical, engineering, scientific, administrative and other professional services in support of the FAA.
O’Neil & Associates, a technical writing and support solutions business, has 185 Miamisburg employees.
