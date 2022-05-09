72 years after his death in Korean War, local soldier to be buried in Dayton

However, on Oct. 12, 1950, a graves registration team from Sharp’s unit investigating the area where he was lost, found several sets of remains, including one later designated “unknown X-8 Taejon,” the Army recounted.

“Despite several attempts over four years, X-8 could not be identified,” the Army said. “The remains were later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.”

After research into casualties from the Hwanggon area, those remains was disinterred Aug. 17, 2017, and transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for analysis.

It was there that Sharp was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in December 2020, with anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Sharp’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, the Army said.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.