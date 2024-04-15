Local school district sues city government over revenue sharing

The district said it found the city “failed to fulfill its obligations to the school district” as outlined under Ohio law, “resulting in significant financial losses.”

For its part, the city released a statement saying it has worked in good faith with the district since first advising the district in October 2022 that “unpaid money may be owed to the school district from the city.”

Depending on how a statute of limitations is applied, the city said it calculates that it may owe between two and six years in back payments.

The lawsuit was filed in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

The district argues that the city must pay schools half of the difference between the amount of taxes levied and collected on the incomes of new employees in “community reinvestment areas,” areas where investors expect tax incentives for investing in real estate improvements.

“Unfortunately, the city has ignored this law and kept the income taxes collected for itself,” the school district’s complaint says.

The district said Monday that the city “has neglected to honor this commitment for, potentially, the last three decades.

“The failure to provide adequate and fair revenue sharing has placed a financial burden on the Vandalia-Butler city school district,” the district said in its statement. “The lawsuit seeks to hold the city of Vandalia accountable for its obligation and secure the necessary funding to help support district operations.”

“We want to be good partners and support economic development in our area, but we also cannot stand by idly while the city of Vandalia neglects its responsibilities to our students, staff, and community,” Board President Holly Herbst said in the district’s release. “We regret legal action has become necessary, but after several failed attempts to solve the matter amicably, we have no other choice. Our priority is to ensure that our students receive the education they deserve, and we will work to secure the resources needed to fulfill this commitment.”

A spokesman for the city, Rich Hopkins, said city officials are formulating a response.

In February this year, after failing to pass new tax levies last May and November, the Vandalia-Butler school district said it planned to reconfigure three schools at the start of the 2024-25 school year, with the goal of maximizing space and maintaining programming while saving money.

With the failure of a November 2023 levy request, the school board approved $1.2 million in cuts, starting with the 2024-25 school year, which will include the reconfiguration of elementary schools and a subsequent reduction in staffing.

This story will be updated.