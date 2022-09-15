BreakingNews
Altered gate hours, road closures set for Air Force Marathon
Local schools among Ohio’s top 10, bottom 10 in new state report cards

Students enter Centerville Primary Village South, on the first day of school Wednesday August 17, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
7 minutes ago

Local school districts performed among the best and worst in the state on the 2021-22 state report cards released Thursday morning.

Schools were not given an overall rating this year, but on individual report card components — largely based on state testing — a traditional trend held true. Wealthier suburban districts including Oakwood, Bellbrook and Springboro were among the highest scorers, while high-poverty districts – Dayton Public, Jefferson Twp., Trotwood-Madison – ranked near the bottom of the state.

Oakwood City Schools ranked eighth in the state for the highest performance index, a measurement of how well districts do on state tests. Jefferson Twp. schools, Trotwood-Madsion and Dayton Public Schools all ranked among the bottom seven districts out of the 607 in Ohio.

Oakwood also scored well on graduation percentage, with 98.8% of students graduating in four years in 2021-22, and ranked high in career, college and military readiness.

ExplorePrevious: State report card approaches change this year

Dayton Public Schools noted in a press release that the district returned to pre-pandemic levels of “gap closing,” something the district was working towards. Gap closing shows how well a district and schools are meeting the performance expectations for students in English Language Arts, Math, and graduation. It also measures how well schools are doing to support English Learners to increase language proficiency, reduce chronic absenteeism, identify gifted students, and provide gifted services.

“We are very glad to see significant progress being made on gap closing,” said DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “There is still a lot of work to be done, but we already have effective strategies in place to continue this upward momentum. As we continue to implement the recovery efforts that are proving to be effective, student achievement will continue to increase.”

Follow DaytonDailyNews.com throughout the day Thursday as we examine local schools’ data from the report cards.

State report cards for schools

State report cards show a wide variety of data for Ohio’s K-12 public school districts. This chart shows schools’ rating on a 1 to 5-star scale for raw achievement on state tests (including performance index), and the progress rating, showing year-over-year improvement.

DistrictAchievement
Rating		Performance
Index %		Progress
Rating		4-Year
Grad Rate
2021
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Oakwood599.6598.8
Brookville590.7397.7
Centerville487.8596.5
Kettering484.8595.6
Vandalia-Butler483.1494.3
Northmont482.9595.3
Valley View480.2292.9
Miamisburg376.6391.2
New Lebanon372.7289.8
Mad River370.6280.9
West Carrollton268.2486.1
Huber Heights266.3284.4
Northridge252387.5
Jefferson Township147.6385.7
Dayton147271.4
Trotwood-Madison145.3186.9
GREENE COUNTY
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek594.1597.4
Beavercreek590.6496.7
Cedar Cliff489.2396.6
Yellow Springs 481.42100
Greeneview481194
Xenia372.2285.2
Fairborn371.1491
MIAMI COUNTY
Miami East592.8599
Newton592.1193.6
Tipp City590.8497.5
Covington 484.1297.4
Bethel483.7494.6
Troy481.8595.1
Milton-Union 377.9293.4
Piqua373290.6
Bradford 269.3197.5
NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY
Waynesville595.6598.5
Springboro591.5598.6
Lebanon484.2295.1
Franklin379.6492.7
Carlisle378.5199.1

Source: Ohio Department of Education

