Local schools among Ohio’s top 10, bottom 10 in new state report cards

Schools were not given an overall rating this year, but on individual report card components — largely based on state testing — a traditional trend held true. Wealthier suburban districts including Oakwood, Bellbrook and Springboro were among the highest scorers, while high-poverty districts – Dayton Public, Jefferson Twp., Trotwood-Madison – ranked near the bottom of the state.

Oakwood City Schools ranked eighth in the state for the highest performance index, a measurement of how well districts do on state tests. Jefferson Twp. schools, Trotwood-Madsion and Dayton Public Schools all ranked among the bottom seven districts out of the 607 in Ohio.