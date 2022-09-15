Local schools among Ohio’s top 10, bottom 10 in new state report cards

Local school districts performed among the best and worst in the state on the 2021-22 state report cards released Thursday morning.
Schools were not given an overall rating this year, but on individual report card components — largely based on state testing — a traditional trend held true. Wealthier suburban districts including Oakwood, Bellbrook and Springboro were among the highest scorers, while high-poverty districts – Dayton Public, Jefferson Twp., Trotwood-Madison – ranked near the bottom of the state.
Oakwood City Schools ranked eighth in the state for the highest performance index, a measurement of how well districts do on state tests. Jefferson Twp. schools, Trotwood-Madsion and Dayton Public Schools all ranked among the bottom seven districts out of the 607 in Ohio.
Oakwood also scored well on graduation percentage, with 98.8% of students graduating in four years in 2021-22, and ranked high in career, college and military readiness.
Dayton Public Schools noted in a press release that the district returned to pre-pandemic levels of “gap closing,” something the district was working towards. Gap closing shows how well a district and schools are meeting the performance expectations for students in English Language Arts, Math, and graduation. It also measures how well schools are doing to support English Learners to increase language proficiency, reduce chronic absenteeism, identify gifted students, and provide gifted services.
“We are very glad to see significant progress being made on gap closing,” said DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “There is still a lot of work to be done, but we already have effective strategies in place to continue this upward momentum. As we continue to implement the recovery efforts that are proving to be effective, student achievement will continue to increase.”
Follow DaytonDailyNews.com throughout the day Thursday as we examine local schools’ data from the report cards.
State report cards for schools
State report cards show a wide variety of data for Ohio’s K-12 public school districts. This chart shows schools’ rating on a 1 to 5-star scale for raw achievement on state tests (including performance index), and the progress rating, showing year-over-year improvement.
|District
|Achievement
Rating
|Performance
Index %
|Progress
Rating
|4-Year
Grad Rate
2021
|MONTGOMERY COUNTY
|Oakwood
|5
|99.6
|5
|98.8
|Brookville
|5
|90.7
|3
|97.7
|Centerville
|4
|87.8
|5
|96.5
|Kettering
|4
|84.8
|5
|95.6
|Vandalia-Butler
|4
|83.1
|4
|94.3
|Northmont
|4
|82.9
|5
|95.3
|Valley View
|4
|80.2
|2
|92.9
|Miamisburg
|3
|76.6
|3
|91.2
|New Lebanon
|3
|72.7
|2
|89.8
|Mad River
|3
|70.6
|2
|80.9
|West Carrollton
|2
|68.2
|4
|86.1
|Huber Heights
|2
|66.3
|2
|84.4
|Northridge
|2
|52
|3
|87.5
|Jefferson Township
|1
|47.6
|3
|85.7
|Dayton
|1
|47
|2
|71.4
|Trotwood-Madison
|1
|45.3
|1
|86.9
|GREENE COUNTY
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek
|5
|94.1
|5
|97.4
|Beavercreek
|5
|90.6
|4
|96.7
|Cedar Cliff
|4
|89.2
|3
|96.6
|Yellow Springs
|4
|81.4
|2
|100
|Greeneview
|4
|81
|1
|94
|Xenia
|3
|72.2
|2
|85.2
|Fairborn
|3
|71.1
|4
|91
|MIAMI COUNTY
|Miami East
|5
|92.8
|5
|99
|Newton
|5
|92.1
|1
|93.6
|Tipp City
|5
|90.8
|4
|97.5
|Covington
|4
|84.1
|2
|97.4
|Bethel
|4
|83.7
|4
|94.6
|Troy
|4
|81.8
|5
|95.1
|Milton-Union
|3
|77.9
|2
|93.4
|Piqua
|3
|73
|2
|90.6
|Bradford
|2
|69.3
|1
|97.5
|NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY
|Waynesville
|5
|95.6
|5
|98.5
|Springboro
|5
|91.5
|5
|98.6
|Lebanon
|4
|84.2
|2
|95.1
|Franklin
|3
|79.6
|4
|92.7
|Carlisle
|3
|78.5
|1
|99.1
Source: Ohio Department of Education
