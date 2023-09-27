Longtime Dayton sports broadcast veteran and MDA telethon host Don Brown dies at 63

Friends and family will come together Saturday to celebrate the life of Don Brown, a longtime fixture in Dayton sports broadcasting and known for his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Brown, 63, died Sunday.

Brown grew up in Dayton and attended Stebbins High School.

He went on to get a degree in Communication Studies at Wright State University, graduating in 1983. Brown also played baseball at Wright State.

His broadcast career spanned both radio and television.

Brown started his broadcast career around 1980 at WHIO Radio, where he announced high school football games.

Brown then worked in the sports department at WKEF from 1985 to 2003. He returned to WHIO in 2005 where he did sports reporting for WHIO-TV until 2014.

Brown hosted the local version of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Labor Day telethon for almost two decades, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight the disease.

He was the father of twin daughters, Haley and Kinsey Brown.

Haley posted on his Facebook page, “My dad did so much good and impacted so many lives during his time on earth. His work on the MDA telethon for 17 years is something I will never forget.”

Brown was inducted into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2019. He was also inducted into the Stebbins High School Hall of Fame.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Kettering American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that people send donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Don’s honor: https://bit.ly/3LHQTld