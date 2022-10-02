Ludlow Creek celebrates release of new album

After nearly a decade of playing southern rock covers with a smattering of originals, the members of Southbound decided to focus on their own songs. The group, rebranded as Ludlow Creek, celebrates the release of its new album, “Finding Our Way Back,” at Tipp Roller Mill in Tipp City on Saturday, Oct. 8.
It’s the second full-length for Allen Seals (guitar, vocals), Dave Benson (guitar, vocals), Michelle Scarpelli (keyboards, vocals), Tom Scarpelli (bass, vocals) and Jeff Friend (drums, vocals), who released “Hands of Time” as Southbound in 2015.
The musicians recently gathered in their rehearsal space to discuss the transition to Ludlow Creek.
Friend: “The consensus was we love writing and playing our own material. In talking about how to move forward as a band, we realized we had to change the name. We had material out there but nobody could find Southbound online.”
Seals: “We all knew making this determination meant we lost all of the contacts we had for gigs so we were starting from scratch. We vacillated on this for months but we all finally agreed it was time for a change.”
T. Scarpelli: “We did some brainstorming to find a good name but every time we found one we liked, it was taken. We had been thinking about it for quite a while and, then, after rehearsal one night, we walked out back. You can see the creek and Dave said, ‘What about Ludlow Creek? That could be a good name.’ That wasn’t taken so we said ‘Let’s do it.’ That was two years ago.”
Benson: “It seemed to fit. When people saw the name Southbound, they immediately thought it was southern rock. Ludlow Creek didn’t tie us to any genre or style. We could be eclectic and create whatever we wanted and that’s the way it’s been.”
M. Scarpelli: “We were still working on our new CD but we wanted to get something out there. We decided to re-release our first CD with new packaging as Ludlow Creek and it’s done well for us.”
Friend: “We’ve got this guy, Michael Stover, helping promote the band. He has contacts and he got us reviews on the last album. It actually won Album of the Year through an association he hooked us up with. We recently heard we’re up for another Album of the Year award in Nashville. It’s like, ‘Wow, that’s our old stuff.’ We’re hoping the new stuff will do well. We’re very excited because he has plugged us into a lot of places. We’re very humbled by it all.”
HOW TO GO
Who: Ludlow Creek
Where: Tipp Roller Mill, 225 E. Main St., Tipp City
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; doors open at 5:15
Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door
More info: 937-667-3696 or www.tipprollermill.com
Artist info: www.ludlowcreek.com
