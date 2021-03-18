Madden Golf Course in Dayton attracts investor interest

The city decided only to keep operating its most popular facility, Community Golf Club, which is located in Kettering.

City officials said the city would explore possible reuse options for the closed facilities.

Children practice golf at the city of Dayton’s Madden Golf course. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The city has been marketing Madden Golf Course, which is an 18-hole golf facility that opened in 1929. The property is about 165 acres.

Emails containing marketing materials promoting the Madden facility have been sent to hundreds of people and golf groups, said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

The city has received four inquires about Madden from potential investors or buyers, who have been in contact with the city’s economic development department, Dickstein said.

Dayton City Commissioner Jeff Mims Jr. said he’d love to see Madden Golf Course not change uses.

The golf facility is an asset on the west side that has been responsible for giving many young people of color an opportunity to play the sport, he said.

An outside consultant who evaluated the city’s golf operations a few years ago said Madden was the “most challenged” golf facility in the city’s system.

Madden’s golf course design and condition might be the best in the city’s system, the consultant said, but it had the weakest location, revenue performance, “demand profile” and fewest rounds played.

Madden Golf Course, Dayton. CHRIS STEWART/STAFF FILE PHOTO Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

The facility’s proximity to a wastewater treatment plant also was identified as a liability because golfers sometimes encounter unpleasant smells.

The property also has a golf support service building (clubhouse), maintenance facilities and a restaurant building.

Golf play (rounds) increased about 14% last year, according to the National Golf Foundation, and many local golf facilities reported strong and even record demand and higher-than-anticipated revenue.