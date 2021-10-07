Malfunction releases 100 gallons of fire suppression foam at WPAFB

The Ansul JetX foam — an alcohol-based expansion foam that cools the flames and coats the fuel to prevent its contact with oxygen — was released in aircraft hangar 4016 in Area A on the base, according to a news release.

Ansul JetX foam does not contain perfluorooctane sulfonate or perfluorooctanoic acid, which are types of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) called forever chemicals because they accumulate over time and do not break down.