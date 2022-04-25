Man accused in Kings Island campground stabbing arraigned in Mason court

Officials said this was the only arrest made, and the person stabbed is expected to recover, they confirmed Monday.

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. All inquiries should be directed to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department,” Camp Cedar said in a statement Sunday.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is an outdoor resort in Deerfield Twp., one mile down the road from Kings Island amusement park off Interstate 71.

It opened in July 2021 after construction delays caused officials to push back the opening date.