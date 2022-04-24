dayton-daily-news logo
Violent incident at Kings Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital

The entrance to Camp Cedar at Kings Island in Warren County. WCPO

By Blake Bowers, WCPO
1 hour ago

WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Kings Island Camp Cedar for a felonious assault call Saturday night.

The call went out around 10:45 p.m.

Several people were transported to the hospital from the incident. All had non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest was made and the scene was cleared overnight.

The sheriff’s office was not yet ready to release further information on the type of assault or about the suspect.

In a statement, Kings Island Camp Cedar said, “We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement.”

The camp is not part of the Kings Island amusement park.

WCPO is a content partner of Cox First Media.

