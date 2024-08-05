‘A one-man wrecking ball:’ Man indicted on dozens of new vandalism charges

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Gayhart is accused of vandalizing multiple businesses and churches between May and June in downtown Dayton along East First, East Second, East Third, North June and North Clinton streets.

“This defendant is a one-man wrecking ball,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “He damaged property and downtown businesses, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It is a shame to see so many businesses damaged in our vibrant, revitalized downtown.”

The vandalized buildings include St. Joseph Church, Production Screw Machine Co., Big Daddy’s Mini Mart and Gas, Oregon Printing, Early Express, Miami Valley Worldwide Inc., Custom Nickel LLC, Light of the Nations Church, Monaghan Tooling Group, DK Effect Bar & Arcade, The Brightside, Red Star Vodka Bar, Clipper Courier Logistics, Ping IT Services and Sueño, as well as properties owned by the City of Dayton and Woodward Development.

Gayhart also reportedly damaged multiple vehicles owned by Copp Systems and Motion Industries and a privately owned vehicle.

Multiple businesses in downtown Dayton had windows smashed and other property broken on June 7 and 8 along East Third Street.

A large glass panel was damaged and another one was shattered at the buildings that houses The Brightside music venue and Ping IT Services at Third and Keowee streets. DK Effect Bar & Arcade reported three large windows were shattered.

The former SecondShelf thrift store on East Third Street also had a window broken.

David Kittredge, partner-owner of Tender Mercy bar and Sueño, previously said the vandalism had been going on for at least a week. Security cameras on June 3 showed a man breaking a globe lamp near the Tender Mercy entrance.

Gayhart initially was indicted June 27 on two counts of vandalism and one count of aggravated menacing.

His defense attorney on Thursday requested a mental competency evaluation. Judge E. Gerald Parker ordered an evaluation and set a hearing for Sept. 12, court records show.

Gayhart is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.