Man accused of killing woman, hitting pedestrians while fleeing traffic stop in Englewood charged

His bond was set at $1 million Monday.

On Sept. 10, an Englewood police officer attempted to stop a 2004 Volvo XC70 for speeding and false registration near on South Main Street near Wolf Avenue.

The car slowed down, but then accelerated and fled, Englewood police Sgt. Mike Lang previously said.

The officer pursued the vehicle for about 1.3 miles. The Volvo T-boned a 2017 Toyota Yaris iA that was attempting to turn left onto Sweet Potato Ridge Road. The Volvo drove onto the sidewalk and hit two pedestrians before continuing through two yards and hitting a house, according to a crash report.

Both pedestrians, the sole occupant of the Toyota and Elofskey and his passenger were transported to area hospitals.

One of the pedestrians, 71-year-old Marie Hansen of Englewood, was pronounced dead at Kettering Health Dayton. The other pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the driver of the Toyota had minor injuries, according to court documents.

Elosfkey and his passenger reportedly fled on foot after crashing into the house. A police K-9 tracked them to a storage shed nearby. They were transported to the hospital after showing signs of an overdose, according to police.