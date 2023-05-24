Man accused of punching, choking ex, threatening to kill family in Huber Heights

A man is facing charges after he reportedly let himself into his ex-girlfriend’s house and beat her and her mother.
A Montgomery County grand jury on Wednesday indicted DeAngelo L. Campbell, 22, on three counts of strangulation, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing and domestic violence. The domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges are first-degree misdemeanors.
An attorney was not listed for Campbell. We will contact his defense for a comment once they have been identified.
Campbell went to his ex’s house May 14 on Stancrest Drive in Huber Heights, where he is accused of punching and choking her, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court East Division records.
When her mother tried to stop him, he reportedly punched her in the back of the head.
“As he assaulted [his ex-girlfriend] he had a knife in his hand and was making threats to kill [his ex-girlfriend] and the rest of her family,” an affidavit stated.
Campbell is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. A warrant was issued for his arrest following his indictment Wednesday.
About the Author