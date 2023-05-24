Oklahoma man sentenced in Jefferson Twp. cemetery shooting already gives appeal notice

An Oklahoma man sentenced to prison after his cousin was shot in September during a relative’s burial at Jefferson View Cemetery filed a notice that he will appeal the judgment and sentence.
Jaquade D. Lewis was ordered to serve five to six years in prison, with jail time credit for 229 days, according to his sentencing document filed Monday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
His attorney John Pinard on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal with the court.
A jury convicted Lewis on March 30 of felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and Skelton later found him guilty of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence. The jury acquitted him of two counts of felonious assault and was hung on another count of felonious assault, which later was dismissed by the prosecution, court records show.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022, to a report of a shooting at the cemetery at 2290 S. Union Road in Jefferson Twp.
“Witnesses advised Jaquade Lewis produced a handgun after an argument and shot the vehicle which was occupied by his adult female cousin and 1-year-old niece,” according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division.
Another cousin attempted to grab the gun and disarm Lewis, when Lewis reportedly shot him in the hand and upper thigh. Deputies found two fired bullets, a 9mm casing and a vehicle that had been shot at the scene, according to court records.
If his conviction and sentence is upheld, Lewis also will serve up to two years of post-release control.
About the Author