Oklahoma man sentenced in Jefferson Twp. cemetery shooting already gives appeal notice

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022, to a report of a shooting at the cemetery at 2290 S. Union Road in Jefferson Twp.

“Witnesses advised Jaquade Lewis produced a handgun after an argument and shot the vehicle which was occupied by his adult female cousin and 1-year-old niece,” according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division.

Another cousin attempted to grab the gun and disarm Lewis, when Lewis reportedly shot him in the hand and upper thigh. Deputies found two fired bullets, a 9mm casing and a vehicle that had been shot at the scene, according to court records.

If his conviction and sentence is upheld, Lewis also will serve up to two years of post-release control.