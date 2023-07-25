Man accused of setting 2 fires at Dayton duplex indicted

A Dayton man was indicted for allegedly setting two fires at a Xenia Avenue duplex within three hours of each other.

Kevin Carter Jr., 42, is facing two counts of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated menacing, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report. The aggravated menacing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Carter is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

On July 15, Dayton firefighters were called to two fires at a duplex in the 200 block of Xenia Avenue at 3:46 p.m. and 5:54 p.m. Crews were on the scene for 1½ hours for the first fire and an hour and 20 minutes for the second fire, according to Dayton fire Capt. Brad French.

Fire investigators determined both fires were set intentionally, he added.

Carter was filmed setting the fires and a neighbor also witnessed it, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Dayton police arrested him at the scene. He was still listed as an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Carter reportedly lives a block away from the duplex.