BreakingNews
Butler Twp. man sentenced to 17 years for drug, gun crimes
X

Man accused of setting 2 fires at Dayton duplex indicted

Local News
By
33 minutes ago

A Dayton man was indicted for allegedly setting two fires at a Xenia Avenue duplex within three hours of each other.

Kevin Carter Jr., 42, is facing two counts of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated menacing, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report. The aggravated menacing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Carter is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

ExploreRELATED: Man accused of setting 2 fires at same house within 3 hours in Dayton

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On July 15, Dayton firefighters were called to two fires at a duplex in the 200 block of Xenia Avenue at 3:46 p.m. and 5:54 p.m. Crews were on the scene for 1½ hours for the first fire and an hour and 20 minutes for the second fire, according to Dayton fire Capt. Brad French.

Fire investigators determined both fires were set intentionally, he added.

Carter was filmed setting the fires and a neighbor also witnessed it, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Dayton police arrested him at the scene. He was still listed as an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Carter reportedly lives a block away from the duplex.

In Other News
1
Marijuana legalization falls short of November vote; campaign has 10...
2
Rubber Duck Regatta returns to raise money for Dayton-area kids, adults...
3
Man charged in 3-vehicle crash in Miamisburg that injured 1
4
We want to hear from you: what are your mental health concerns as kids...
5
Cardiac arrest among young athletes more common than most think

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top