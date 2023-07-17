Dayton house fires intentionally set according to investigators; 1 in custody

A suspect is in custody in connection to two fires at a Dayton house that investigators have determined were intentionally set.

The fires were reported within three hours of each other Saturday afternoon, according to the Dayton Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Xenia Avenue around 3:46 p.m. and then again at 5:56 p.m.

Both fires were insider the house.

Firefighters remained on the scene for 1½ hours following the first call and an hour and 20 minutes for the second call, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported to any civilians or firefighters.

Dayton Fire Department investigators determined the fires were set intentionally and Dayton police arrested a suspect at the scene.

Preliminary damage estimates are pending.