Man accused of setting off fireworks, leading to fatal fire in Preble County

A man who reportedly set off fireworks that resulted in a deadly mobile home fire in Preble County earlier this month has been charged.

Anthony Wayne Luker Jr., 23, of Richmond, Indiana, is facing one count each of reckless homicide, having weapons while under disability, grand theft and receiving stolen property, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

The charges stem from a fire on Sept. 7 near New Paris that resulted in the death of 57-year-old Kenneth Doolin.

Crews responded to 6599 state Route 121 West around 10:45 p.m. on a report of a fire with a person trapped inside, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

A woman reported she was going to sleep when she heard popping sounds and another person ask, “Are you going to stop shooting off those fireworks?” according to an affidavit.

The mobile home caught fire shortly after and the woman escaped through a window in her bedroom.

Doolin was found dead inside the mobile home. An autopsy confirmed he died from smoke inhalation, according to court records.

The woman told authorities she heard a vehicle start and speed out of the driveway as she was escaping the mobile home and saw it turn right toward Richmond, Indiana, according to the affidavit.

Luker was arrested the next day and interviewed. He admitted he had been setting off fireworks the night of the fire and accidentally set fire to the trailer, according to court records.

“He fled the scene out of fear,” the affidavit read.

Luker reportedly took the vehicle without permission and also had a .22 caliber rifle.

He is being held in the Preble County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.