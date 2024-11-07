Man accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in Dayton

On Oct. 6, the girl’s mother was looking for her daughter and discovered the girl’s bedroom door was locked, according to court documents. The woman waited outside and reportedly saw Mejia leave.

The woman’s daughter told her Mejia engaged in a sex act with her, according to court records.

The girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

During a forensic interview, the girl shared more details about the sexual assault, according to an affidavit.

Mejia is known to the girl and her family.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday. He was not listed as an inmate on the Miami Valley Jails website as of early Thursday afternoon.