Man accused of shooting woman in the eye in Dayton

Dayton Holiday Festival will return with increased security, earlier start time
21 minutes ago

A man is facing charges after he reportedly shot a woman in the eye in Dayton last week.

Jeffrey A. Belcher, 34, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court.

On July 12, a 911 caller reported a woman was covered in blood and went to the intersection of Pruden Avenue and North Irwin Street for help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Officers found the woman, who had been shot in the left eye, in the 500 block of North Irwin Street.

The woman identified the suspect and gave police a description of him, according to court records.

A witness told officers a man came to their residence on East Fifth Street and was looking for the victim, according to an affidavit. She told him the woman was in her car in the driveway. Shortly after she reportedly heard him leave.

The victim identified the Belcher in a photospread, according to court records. Documents indicated the pair have a history that the woman claimed led to the incident.

Belcher was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

