Have you seen missing Dayton woman who uses wheelchair?

Local News
By
16 minutes ago

A woman who uses a wheelchair went missing Sunday from Mary Scott Nursing Home in Dayton.

Penny Boddie, 63, rode away about 9:30 p.m. in a manual wheelchair from the nursing home at 3109 Campus Drive, headed south.

Boddie is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair with a few black braids and was last seen wearing a light pink top and blue jeans.

Boddie has early onset dementia and has diabetes but does not have the insulin she needs, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Anyone who sees Boddie or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

