BreakingNews
6 Dayton police officers added to memorial wall, more than 100 years after their deaths
X

Man charged in accidental shooting of 10-year-old in Riverside

Crime & Law
By
52 minutes ago

A man who police said accidentally shot a 10-year-old boy over the weekend in Riverside has been charged.

Mark Joseph Ames, 31, of Riverside, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

The shooting was reported Saturday around 9:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Crystal Drive.

ExploreRELATED: Police: Adult accidentally shoots 10-year-old boy in Riverside

Ames is accused of shooting the boy in the leg with a rifle, according to court documents.

Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said investigators determined it was an accident and that alcohol was a factor.

Ames pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday. His bond was set at $25,000. No attorney is listed for Ames at this time. We will reach out to his defense once they have been identified.

The case will also go before a grand jury for a potential indictment, Sturgeon added.

In Other News
1
Registered sex offenders latest group targeted by scammers
2
Ohio top court: Man took leaf blower so brazenly, it wasn’t burglary
3
Beavercreek man arrested after threat to Kettering Fairmont LGBTQ+...
4
Dayton cold case serial rapist gets 44 years in prison
5
FBI finds suspicious devices during search of Sugarcreek Twp. apartment

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top