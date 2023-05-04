Man charged in accidental shooting of 10-year-old in Riverside

A man who police said accidentally shot a 10-year-old boy over the weekend in Riverside has been charged.
Mark Joseph Ames, 31, of Riverside, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.
The shooting was reported Saturday around 9:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Crystal Drive.
Ames is accused of shooting the boy in the leg with a rifle, according to court documents.
Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said investigators determined it was an accident and that alcohol was a factor.
Ames pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday. His bond was set at $25,000. No attorney is listed for Ames at this time. We will reach out to his defense once they have been identified.
The case will also go before a grand jury for a potential indictment, Sturgeon added.
