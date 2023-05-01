Police: Adult accidentally shoots 10-year-old boy in Riverside

A 10-year-old boy was taken to the the hospital Saturday after he was reportedly shot accidentally in Riverside.
The shooting was reported around 9:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Crystal Drive.
The shooting was determined to be an accident, said Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon. The suspect is an adult, and alcohol was a factor in the shooting, he added.
The child is reportedly expected to be released from the hospital today.
Police will present the case to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of charges. If no felonies are filed, the case will be presented to municipal court for misdemeanor charges, Sturgeon said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
