Man charged in connection to weekend shooting in Dayton

A Dayton man is facing weapons charges in connection to a shooting in Dayton over Memorial Day weekend.

Torren J. Selmon, 21, of Dayton was charged with one count each of having a weapon while under disability, improper handling of a firearm while in a motor vehicle, weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Dayton police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue.

A man told Dayton officers he was at a friend’s house when an unknown man arrived in a white vehicle, according to court records.

“He said the male pointed a handgun at him and he (responded) by firing shots at the suspect,” read an affidavit.

The suspect fled on foot toward a BP gas station at 500 Salem Ave. Officers found a man, later identified as Selmon, who matched the suspect’s description, according to court records.

Selmon reportedly had a loaded semi-automatic handgun on him. He was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

