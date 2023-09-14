Man charged in deadly German Twp. crash that seriously injured 8-year-old

BreakingNews
A Middletown man accused in a German Twp. crash that killed a Franklin woman and seriously injured her 8-year-old son was reportedly speeding and driving under the influence at the time of the incident.

Cristian Jesus Villajuarez-Castillo, 20, is facing two counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 5, Villajuarez-Castillo was driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade north on state Route 4 near Eby Road when he went left of center, hitting a 2012 Ford Focus traveling in the opposite direction, according to a crash reported filed by German Twp. police.

The driver of the Ford, 24-year-old Kelsey Slivinski, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 8-year-old son was flown to Dayton Children’s South Campus with serious injuries.

A second passenger in the Ford, a 23-year-old woman, was transported to Atrium Medical Center, also with serious injuries, according to police.

Villajuarez-Castillo was driving while under the influence of alcohol and going 83 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone, according to court records. He also did not have a valid license.

His bond was set at $500,000 on Tuesday.

