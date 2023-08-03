Man charged in deadly shooting in downtown Dayton

A man is facing murder charges in the shooting death of anther man in downtown Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Antonio Marvin Murray, 43, was charged with two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Murray is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Robert Blackstone with a 9 mm firearm in the 100 block of South Main Street near East Fifth Street, according to court documents.

Police were in the area when they heard the shooting at 12:28 a.m., said Dayton police said Lt. Steven Bauer.

“The officer immediately went towards the direction of the threat and observed that the victim had just been injured,” Bauer said. “The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Blackstone was shot in the upper right side of his chest, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Murray was arrested around 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail, according to booking records.