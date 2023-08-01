Man dead following early-morning shooting in Dayton

A man died after he was shot in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Officers came upon the incident around 12:29 a.m. at E. Fifth and S. Main streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

A man was shot upper in the upper right side of his chest and was pronounced dead at 12:37 a.m., according to dispatch.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

It’s not clear if any suspects are in custody or what led up to the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.