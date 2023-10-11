Man charged in Germantown crash that killed Middletown man

A Dayton man has been charged in an August crash in Germantown that killed a Middletown motorcyclist.

Joshua J. Frank, 20, is facing one county of vehicular homicide, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

He pleaded not guilty earlier this week and his next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

The charge stems from a crash on Aug. 8 at the intersection of state Route 4 and state Route 725 or East Market Street.

Frank was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado east on state Route 725 and turned right onto state Route 4 while at a red light, according to a Germantown police crash report.

As Frank turned, the truck hit a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling through the intersection on state Route 4.

The motorcyclist, Charles Nathan Combs, 52, was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

CareFlight transported Combs to Miami Valley Hospital. He died on Aug. 18.

No other injuries were reported.