BreakingNews
3-month-old girl dies following crash in Harrison Twp. last week

Man charged in Germantown crash that killed Middletown man

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man has been charged in an August crash in Germantown that killed a Middletown motorcyclist.

Joshua J. Frank, 20, is facing one county of vehicular homicide, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

He pleaded not guilty earlier this week and his next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

ExploreRELATED: Medical helicopter called to Germantown motorcycle crash

The charge stems from a crash on Aug. 8 at the intersection of state Route 4 and state Route 725 or East Market Street.

Frank was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado east on state Route 725 and turned right onto state Route 4 while at a red light, according to a Germantown police crash report.

As Frank turned, the truck hit a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling through the intersection on state Route 4.

The motorcyclist, Charles Nathan Combs, 52, was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

CareFlight transported Combs to Miami Valley Hospital. He died on Aug. 18.

No other injuries were reported.

In Other News
1
3-month-old girl dies following crash in Harrison Twp. last week
2
Area whooping cough cases rise; Kettering schools reports one
3
Rep. Plummer, GOP allies sue Ohio House speaker over control of party...
4
Drones near military bases are a concern, consultant tells Wright-Patt...
5
Dayton Daily News greats who are enshrined in the Dayton Walk of Fame

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top