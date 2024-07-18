BreakingNews
WATCH: Body cam released of Miami Twp. cop accused of threatening fireworks group with rifle

Man charged in weekend shooting, robbery in Dayton

A man is accused of shooting and critically injuring a 34-year-old man during a robbery in Dayton.

Isaiah Sol Devion Cox, 22, was charged with two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery in Dayton Municipal Court.

The charges stem from a shooting reported around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue.

ExploreRELATED: 4 taken to hospital after three weekend shootings in Dayton

Officers arrived on scene to find the 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Cox is accused of shooting the man multiple times with a handgun during a theft of approximately $3,200, according to court records.

He was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, according to booking records.

