Four taken to hospital after three weekend shootings in Dayton

1 hour ago
The Dayton Police Department has confirmed three shootings reported over the weekend, each of which is being investigated by the department’s Violent Offender Unit.

According to DPD Lt. Steven Bauer, the first shooting was reported around 1:10 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Clarkson Avenue. Police found the victim, a 30-year-old man, behind a home and took him to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said that a suspect has been identified in the Clarkson Avenue shooting but they are not currently in custody.

At around 2:40 p.m. that same day, officers were also dispatched to the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue for a shooting. In this shooting, police found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in critical condition, who was taken to the hospital. The DPD’s Homicide Unit is also investigating this shooting.

On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 200 block of Yale Avenue. On arrival, police found the victim, a 23-year-old man, and the suspect, a 24-year-old man. The men were taken to different area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the suspect is also being investigated for domestic violence against a 26-year-old woman connected to the Yale Avenue shooting.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

