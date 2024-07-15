Four taken to hospital after three weekend shootings in Dayton

Police said that a suspect has been identified in the Clarkson Avenue shooting but they are not currently in custody.

At around 2:40 p.m. that same day, officers were also dispatched to the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue for a shooting. In this shooting, police found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in critical condition, who was taken to the hospital. The DPD’s Homicide Unit is also investigating this shooting.

On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 200 block of Yale Avenue. On arrival, police found the victim, a 23-year-old man, and the suspect, a 24-year-old man. The men were taken to different area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the suspect is also being investigated for domestic violence against a 26-year-old woman connected to the Yale Avenue shooting.