Man dies after being hit by SUV in Riverside last month

An obituary for Watts said he died on Jan. 27 from his injuries. He was described as an intelligent and hardworking man who had a big heart and put others before himself.

The crash was reported around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the intersection of Woodman and Bayside drives.

A woman driving a 2021 Kia Sorento was going south on Woodman Drive when she hit the Watts as he was crossing the street, according to the crash report.

He was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident, Sgt. Tyler Ross previously said.

No other injuries were reported.