Man dies after being hit by SUV in Riverside last month

A man has died after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road in Riverside last month.
The 34-year-old Dayton man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Jan. 24, the Ohio State Highway Patrol previously said. Jeremiah Boyd Watts was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a crash report.
An obituary for Watts said he died on Jan. 27 from his injuries. He was described as an intelligent and hardworking man who had a big heart and put others before himself.
The crash was reported around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the intersection of Woodman and Bayside drives.
A woman driving a 2021 Kia Sorento was going south on Woodman Drive when she hit the Watts as he was crossing the street, according to the crash report.
He was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident, Sgt. Tyler Ross previously said.
No other injuries were reported.
About the Author