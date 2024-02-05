BreakingNews
Man dies after being hit by SUV in Riverside last month

A man has died after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road in Riverside last month.

The 34-year-old Dayton man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Jan. 24, the Ohio State Highway Patrol previously said. Jeremiah Boyd Watts was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a crash report.

An obituary for Watts said he died on Jan. 27 from his injuries. He was described as an intelligent and hardworking man who had a big heart and put others before himself.

The crash was reported around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the intersection of Woodman and Bayside drives.

A woman driving a 2021 Kia Sorento was going south on Woodman Drive when she hit the Watts as he was crossing the street, according to the crash report.

He was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident, Sgt. Tyler Ross previously said.

No other injuries were reported.

