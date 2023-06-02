Man dies following Thursday shooting in Dayton

A woman told dispatchers her boyfriend and friend were involved in the shooting and had both left, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

A man doing work in the area said a man ran up to a front door and said he was shot. It appeared the man was shot in the top left side of his abdomen, he told dispatch.

He added the man said he knew where the shooter was, but didn’t provide additional information.

“I didn’t even hear a shot, so I’m not sure where it happened at,” the caller said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To report tips anonymously, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.