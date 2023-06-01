BreakingNews
Man in critical condition following Dayton shooting
X

Man in critical condition following Dayton shooting

Crime & Law
By
Updated 6 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Dayton Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10:48 a.m. in the 100 block of Centre Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The initial report indicated a man was shot in the abdomen by a known suspect who then fled the scene.

Dayton police confirmed the man was in critical condition and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

A man who called 911 said he was doing work in the area when a man ran up to a front door and said he was shot, according to dispatch records.

ExplorePHOTOS: Police respond after one man reportedly shot on Centre Street in Dayton

The caller said the man told him he knew where the shooter was, but didn’t give a location.

“I didn’t even hear a shot, so I’m not sure where it happened at,” the caller told dispatch.

The 911 caller also said it appeared the man was shot in the upper left area of his abdomen.

A woman also called 911 and said the shooting involved her boyfriend and a friend. One left in a truck and the other ran away, she said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

In Other News
1
Riverside man ID’d in deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in Dayton
2
Man sentenced to 11 years in death of man found wrapped in plastic in...
3
Man wanted on charges connected to weekend SWAT standoff
4
Man jailed in Piqua assault free on bail in Alabama murder case
5
4 shot in Middletown: Investigators busy as victims tell police...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top