Man in critical condition following Dayton shooting

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Dayton Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported around 10:48 a.m. in the 100 block of Centre Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The initial report indicated a man was shot in the abdomen by a known suspect who then fled the scene.
Dayton police confirmed the man was in critical condition and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
A man who called 911 said he was doing work in the area when a man ran up to a front door and said he was shot, according to dispatch records.
The caller said the man told him he knew where the shooter was, but didn’t give a location.
“I didn’t even hear a shot, so I’m not sure where it happened at,” the caller told dispatch.
The 911 caller also said it appeared the man was shot in the upper left area of his abdomen.
A woman also called 911 and said the shooting involved her boyfriend and a friend. One left in a truck and the other ran away, she said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
