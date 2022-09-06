Man fatally shot outside Trotwood bar ID’d

A 31-year-old Trotwood man was fatally shot over Labor Day weekend outside a Trotwood bar.
George Davis was identified as the victim on Tuesday afternoon by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Trotwood police and medics were dispatched around 2 a.m. to Arena Bar and Grill, 4515 Salem Ave.
“On arrival, a male victim was found on the ground in the parking lot,” Trotwood police stated in a release.
Davis was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Harshbarger stated.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Trotwood detective Natalie Watson at 937-854-3988 or
NWatson@Trotwood.org, or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.