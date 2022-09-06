dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man fatally shot outside Trotwood bar ID’d

ajc.com

Local News
By
48 minutes ago

A 31-year-old Trotwood man was fatally shot over Labor Day weekend outside a Trotwood bar.

George Davis was identified as the victim on Tuesday afternoon by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Trotwood police and medics were dispatched around 2 a.m. to Arena Bar and Grill, 4515 Salem Ave.

“On arrival, a male victim was found on the ground in the parking lot,” Trotwood police stated in a release.

Davis was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Harshbarger stated.

ExploreDNA links incarcerated man to 2019 Trotwood rape, prosecutors say

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Trotwood detective Natalie Watson at 937-854-3988 or

NWatson@Trotwood.org, or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County recorder warns of ‘misleading’ home warranty mailers
2
Die-hard Bengals fans: How excited are you for the upcoming season?
3
Central State hits record $50 million in research grants
4
JOIN US: In Your Prime Speaker Series virtual event
5
Clearcreek officer remains in critical condition a week after surgery

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top