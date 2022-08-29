dayton-daily-news logo
DNA links incarcerated man to 2019 Trotwood rape, prosecutors say

Belmont Correctional Institution

Belmont Correctional Institution

A man incarcerated for an unrelated sex crime was indicted Monday after his DNA reportedly matched an unsolved Trotwood rape case.

Lenton Eugene Tucker, 58, is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of rape.

Lenton Tucker

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Tucker was identified as a suspect in an unsolved 2019 rape case in Trotwood after a match was made on the Combined DNA Index System, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

CODIS is a computer software program that contains DNA from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence and missing persons.

The victim in the 2019 case is a woman who is now 42. The case was investigated by the Trotwood Police Department.

Tucker is serving a 2½-year prison term for gross sexual imposition and weapon under disability out of Montgomery County. He is incarcerated in the Belmont Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website.

