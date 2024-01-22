Man found dead in RV marks Dayton’s first fatal fire incident of 2024

A Sunday morning fire is under investigation after a man was found dead in a recreational vehicle.
Dayton firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the 600 block of Draher Street around 12:43 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived they found an RV that was fully involved in flames, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a man dead inside after searching the RV. His identity has not been released at this time.
The fire department is working with the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to determine the man’s cause of death. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
It’s the first fatal fire incident in Dayton in 2024, according to the fire department.
