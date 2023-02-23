Man found guilty in deadly Dayton shooting

“I respect the judge’s decision but I would like to note there was provocation by one of the complaining witnesses,” she said.

One of the people involved had threatened Butler’s life, Breault added.

“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances,” she said.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on June 15, 2021. Butler was reportedly involved in a fight with another man near the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

After the fight, the other man got into a vehicle with two passengers to leave, according to the prosecutor’s office. Two women reportedly ran alongside the vehicle to try and get inside.

Butler got a gun and fired 10 rounds at the vehicle and fleeing women, according to the prosecutor’s office. Mizette Printup, 24, was struck by gunfire.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died five days later.