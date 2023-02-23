Man found guilty in deadly Dayton shooting

A Dayton man accused of shooting and killing a woman as she was reportedly fleeing and running after a vehicle was found guilty as charged.
Judge Richard Skelton found Terrance Vonjur Butler, 34, guilty of two counts of murder, six counts each of felonious assault and discharge of a fireman on or near prohibited premises and three counts of having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Butler’s defense attorney, Catherine Breault of Rion, Rion & Rion, said he is facing minimum sentence of 19 years.
“I respect the judge’s decision but I would like to note there was provocation by one of the complaining witnesses,” she said.
One of the people involved had threatened Butler’s life, Breault added.
“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances,” she said.
The charges stemmed from a shooting on June 15, 2021. Butler was reportedly involved in a fight with another man near the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue.
After the fight, the other man got into a vehicle with two passengers to leave, according to the prosecutor’s office. Two women reportedly ran alongside the vehicle to try and get inside.
Butler got a gun and fired 10 rounds at the vehicle and fleeing women, according to the prosecutor’s office. Mizette Printup, 24, was struck by gunfire.
She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died five days later.
