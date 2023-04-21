Man found guilty of murder in July 2020 shooting in Harrison Twp.

One 911 caller said a group of people was shooting at his house and a person was laying in the road, according to dispatch records.

Deputies found Turner shot in the back of the head and took him to a local hospital, where he died two days later.

Turner was not believed to have been the target of the attack when he was shot, sheriff’s Maj. Matt Haines said following the shooting.

Holland and Turner were part of a group of people who fired multiple shots at a Fer Don Road residence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Multiple houses and vehicles were shot and investigators found more than 20 shell casings in the area, according to the sheriff’s office. No other injuries were reported.

A sentencing date has not been set for Holland who remains in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.