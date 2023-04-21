Man found guilty of murder in July 2020 shooting in Harrison Twp.

A Montgomery County jury found a 28-year-old man guilty of murder in the July 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old Dayton man in Harrison Twp.
Allante Edjuan Holland Sr. of Jefferson Twp. was convicted Friday evening in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault plus firearm specifications in addition to three felony weapons charges in the death of Tre Vone Turner of Dayton.
The jury in Judge Kimberly Melnick’s courtroom deliberated for approximately five to six hours before reaching its verdict. A sentencing date has not been set.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded early July 17, 2020, to the 200 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Twp. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area.
One 911 caller said a group of people was shooting at his house and a person was laying in the road, according to dispatch records.
Deputies found Turner shot in the back of the head and took him to a local hospital, where he died two days later.
Turner was not believed to have been the target of the attack when he was shot, sheriff’s Maj. Matt Haines said following the shooting.
Holland and Turner were part of a group of people who fired multiple shots at a Fer Don Road residence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Multiple houses and vehicles were shot and investigators found more than 20 shell casings in the area, according to the sheriff’s office. No other injuries were reported.
