Man indicted in deadly Harrison Twp. shooting

Allante Holland is facing three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability in the death of 21-year-old Trevone Turner, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Holland is scheduled to be arraigned on May 12. He is currently in custody at the McDowell Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia on unrelated charges.