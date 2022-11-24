dayton-daily-news logo
Man hit on I-70 West in Englewood, right lane closed

15 minutes ago

The right lane of Interstate 70 West is closed in Englewood after a man was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. near the I-70 West ramp to state Route 48.

The man is conscious and has a broken leg, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

