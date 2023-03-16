Man killed in Monday house fire in Dayton ID’d

A 911 caller on Monday said there was thick smoke, shooting flames and two disabled men possibly inside the house.

Further details revealed that significant fire and smoke damage was throughout the house. It took around four hours for crews to get the fire under control.

Dispatch records said that fire crews found one person on the first floor, but crews were unable to find the stairs. Additionally, crews said that there were “hoarder conditions” inside the house.

Seven people have been found deceased after three house fires in Dayton this year, all in March.

The first was March 5 in the 300 block of Ashwood Avenue that killed 71-year-old Darlene Alston.

Three days later, on March 8, the bodies of five people were recovered following a large fire in the 500 block of North Broadway Street. None of the victims has been identified.

The fires remain under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department.